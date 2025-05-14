Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

New ‘DNA’ competition will see secondary schools in head-to-head athletics championship event

By Stephen Ignacio
14th May 2025

Next week on Thursday, May 22, Gibraltar Athletics will be holding the inaugural Dynamic New Athletics (DNA) competition, which will see athletes from Bayside School, Westside School, and Prior Park School go head-to-head in the very first inter-school DNA Championships to be held on the rock.
“DNA, is an innovative, team-based competition concept for athletics created by European Athletics to complement the classical athletics format. The aim of the DNA project is to bring the sport into the 21st century, enhancing it with a new dimension targeting the younger audience and participant groups. It combines traditional track and field athletics with modern innovations, including mixed-gender teams, timed challenges, and dynamic scoring systems that keep the competition alive until the final event.
“DNA integrates modified rules, that can be adapted for every level of competition while remaining true to the essence of athletics. Key features include:
· Mixed gender teams.
· Mixed relays
· A compact programme of interchangeable disciplines.
· Head-to-head competition in the field events with every attempt counting towards the team score.
· The Hunt
“Team’s results remain open and unpredictable until the final competition discipline.
“Points will be awarded to teams based on their winning position and at the end of the competition, all points earned by a team will be added and the team with the highest number of points will start the Hunt in first position, the team with the second highest number of points will start in second position, etc. The second team with the highest number of points will have a start time penalty of 2.5 seconds, the third team will have a start time penalty of 5 seconds, etc. The Hunt will comprise of a mixed gender relay and the winner of the Hunt will be declared the winner of the Inter-School DNA Championships.
Taking place at the Lathbury Athletics Sports Complex, this landmark event marks a new chapter in school athletics in Gibraltar, encouraging student-athletes to push their limits in a fun, competitive environment. More than just a competition, the inter-school DNA Championships aim to foster school spirit, teamwork, and a love of sport while showcasing the future of athletics on the Rock.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Government announces new digital clearing and settlement framework

Tue 13th May, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiation ‘is not resolved yet’

Mon 12th May, 2025

Brexit

UK again reaffirms treaty commitment to Gibraltar and its people in Commons

Tue 13th May, 2025

Local News

Eastside project again focus of Spanish scrutiny, but what next?

Sun 11th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Maer takes gold in Puente Mayorga

14th May 2025

Sports
GBL final play-off goes to third match

14th May 2025

Sports
Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt to represent Gibraltar at BetVictor World Cup of Darts

14th May 2025

Sports
Impressive Win For Andrew Alcantara and Reena Virdi In Zoe

14th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025