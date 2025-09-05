Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

New Gibraltar Women’s National Team Head Coach Appointed

By Stephen Ignacio
5th September 2025

The Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) announced the appointment of
Stella Gotal as the new Head Coach of the Gibraltar Women’s National Team with
immediate effect.
Croatian coach Gotal is described as “bringing extensive experience in women’s international football.”
She completed her UEFA Pro Licence in March of 2025 and has served as a UEFA
Technical Observer since 2023.
A former player in the Croatia’s Women’s Premier League, Stella began her coaching
career early on in her footballing life, earning her UEFA C Licence aged just 18. By 2015,
she was Assistant Coach of the Croatia U15 Women’s National Team. After retiring
from playing in 2016 to focus on coaching, she held roles in both Croatia and Saudi
Arabia. She is also a graduate from the Unviersity of Zagreb holding a Masters in
Kinesiology.
Gotal’s first matches in charge will be the upcoming friendly double header away in
Andorra in October.
Speaking on her appointment Stella Gotal said:
“Becoming Head Coach Gibraltar’s Women’s National Team is both an honour and a
responsibility for me. I look forward to working closely with the players to build a strong
culture and identity, helping the team grow step by step and inspiring the next
generation of girls in Gibraltar.”
Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba added:
“We are delighted to welcome Stella to Gibraltar. Her record at youth and senior
international level, combined with her technical expertise and modern approach,
makes this an outstanding appointment. It underlines our commitment to women’s
football, and we are confident she will raise standards across all levels of the game in
Gibraltar as we look forward to a busy autumn and then our Women’s European
Qulifiers in 2026.
The new women’s head coach was at Europa Sports Stadium visiting the site as the official
Opening of the new stand took place yesterday evening.

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez to boost UK/Spain trade cooperation in London meeting

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball Ranked fifth in Europe

5th September 2025

Sports
Gibraltar Fall to Harsh Penalty in 99th International Match Against Albania

4th September 2025

Sports
Win Your Place, Warns Wiseman as Door Opens for Youth

4th September 2025

Sports
With Fans Closer, Players Hope for Greater Inspiration

4th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025