New Gibraltar Women’s National Team Head Coach Appointed

The Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) announced the appointment of

Stella Gotal as the new Head Coach of the Gibraltar Women’s National Team with

immediate effect.

Croatian coach Gotal is described as “bringing extensive experience in women’s international football.”

She completed her UEFA Pro Licence in March of 2025 and has served as a UEFA

Technical Observer since 2023.

A former player in the Croatia’s Women’s Premier League, Stella began her coaching

career early on in her footballing life, earning her UEFA C Licence aged just 18. By 2015,

she was Assistant Coach of the Croatia U15 Women’s National Team. After retiring

from playing in 2016 to focus on coaching, she held roles in both Croatia and Saudi

Arabia. She is also a graduate from the Unviersity of Zagreb holding a Masters in

Kinesiology.

Gotal’s first matches in charge will be the upcoming friendly double header away in

Andorra in October.

Speaking on her appointment Stella Gotal said:

“Becoming Head Coach Gibraltar’s Women’s National Team is both an honour and a

responsibility for me. I look forward to working closely with the players to build a strong

culture and identity, helping the team grow step by step and inspiring the next

generation of girls in Gibraltar.”

Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba added:

“We are delighted to welcome Stella to Gibraltar. Her record at youth and senior

international level, combined with her technical expertise and modern approach,

makes this an outstanding appointment. It underlines our commitment to women’s

football, and we are confident she will raise standards across all levels of the game in

Gibraltar as we look forward to a busy autumn and then our Women’s European

Qulifiers in 2026.

The new women’s head coach was at Europa Sports Stadium visiting the site as the official

Opening of the new stand took place yesterday evening.