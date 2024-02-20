Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

New music single ‘My Angel’ by Surianne

By Eyleen Gomez
20th February 2024

Following her recent music single ‘Crazy’, local singer/songwriter Surianne releases ‘My Angel’ on February 22nd.

Recorded & produced by Dani Fa (Melon Diesel/Taxi), ‘My Angel’ is an alternative rock/pop song that showcases her versatility and ability to jump from one genre to another.

Drawing influences from North African aesthetics, ‘My Angel’ is complemented by the talent of musicians Louis Chipolina, Albert Gonzalez, Nigel Canepa, Chris Johnson and Dani 'Perro', who add their own personal touches to the song.

The song ‘My Angel’ follows a narrative that seeks to encourage the listener to never lose faith and to believe that “angels fly with those who know their way.”

The song will be released digitally and online, on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and VEVO, with an official music video on popular music platforms and apps such as VEVO and YouTube.

The video was filmed and produced by Fábio Barralé (Infinity Crew), and features scenes taken at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Gibraltar, the Northern Defences and St.Michael’s Cave and features guest appearances from Susan Soiza (from Gibraltar Bellydance) and mum-to-be Eloise Vera Barralé.

Surianne actively shares weekly updates on social platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, and her website www.surianne.com

