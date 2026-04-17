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Fri 17th Apr, 2026

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Local News

New opening times for St Bernard’s Pharmacy Stores counter

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
17th April 2026

The Gibraltar Health Authority will begin a trial of new opening times for the Pharmacy Stores counter at St Bernard’s Hospital from Monday April 20, 2026, in a move aimed at accommodating patients.

During the trial period, outpatient supplies will be available from 8am to 4pm in winter and from 8am to 3pm in summer.

The Pharmacy Stores will remain closed on bank holidays, with patients advised to request any required items in advance to avoid inconvenience.

The GHA said the trial will run for a few months, after which a decision will be taken on whether to keep the new opening times or return to the previous schedule.

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