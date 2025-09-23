New pedestrian crossing installed on Queensway Road

The Ministry of Transport has announced the installation of a new light-controlled pedestrian crossing on Queensway Road, between Edinburgh Estate and Midtown.

The location was chosen as it marks a common pedestrian route between the Europort area and the city centre. The crossing aims to improve road safety and support sustainable mobility in Gibraltar.

The crossing is temporary and will remain in place until the completion of the ex-Rooke development, which will enable the creation of a permanent crossing between King’s Bastion and Midtown Coach Park. A proposed crossing next to Midtown (by Xanit) has already received full planning approval.

Pedestrian safety barriers have also been installed to direct foot traffic to the crossing and ensure safer and more efficient movement for both pedestrians and vehicles.

The next phase of the project will involve linking the new crossing with existing ones to the north and south, using coordinated traffic signals to reduce congestion and tailbacks during peak hours. This update is expected to take place imminently.

The initiative follows stakeholder and public feedback and supports the aims of the Active Travel Strategy and the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan. It also contributes to wider efforts to promote healthier lifestyles and improve mobility for both residents and visitors.

Motorists are advised to remain aware of the new crossing and to comply with traffic signals and pedestrian rights-of-way.

The Minister for Transport, John Cortes, said: “This new crossing is an important step in improving pedestrian safety and easing traffic flow along one of Gibraltar’s busiest roads.”

“We know how important this route is for both residents and visitors, which is why we’ve taken action to make Queensway safer and easier to navigate.”

“This new crossing responds directly to community feedback and has been designed to work intelligently with surrounding signals to keep traffic moving.”

“We remain committed to implementing practical solutions that enhance mobility while keeping our community safe.”