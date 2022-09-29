New season will see six British coaches on the touchline
The Gibraltar Football League kicks off this Friday with a new look and what many hope will be a new perspective as the newly restructured club association gets tested. Friday will see the first match of the season kick-off with Europa facing Bruno Magpies, a clash that brings face to face two teams who will...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here