New Seat of Hope depicts hammerhead shark

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, this week visited the latest Seat of Hope at Europa Point, overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar.

The initiative is intended as a symbol of remembrance, reflection and support.

Present at the visit were Jessica Leaper from the Whole Wild World, representatives of sponsors CERT Insurance and the Nautilus Project, and artist Ireana Schwock, who created the mosaics for all four Seats of Hope.

The latest mosaic depicts a hammerhead shark and joins the previous three, which feature dolphins, orcas and marine turtles.

Dr Cortes said: “This installation promotes our marine wildlife at this iconic location on the southern edge of Europe, and serves as a visible reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for compassion, understanding, and open conversation within our community.”

“It is through initiatives like this that we continue to break down stigma and ensure that no one feels alone in their struggles. Let this Seat of Hope be not only a place of reflection, but a reminder that help is always available, and that together we can build a stronger, more supportive community.”