Thu 2nd Oct, 2025

New spaces unveiled at The Tunnels: Gibraltar’s WWII Experience 

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2025

Two new rooms have been added to The Tunnels: Gibraltar’s WWII Experience, expanding the site’s interpretation of Gibraltar’s role during the Second World War. 

The first new addition, The Gunners Gallery, focuses on the artillery that once defended the Rock. Supported by donations from local businesses and families, the gallery features original artefacts that highlight the scale of Gibraltar’s wartime firepower. It also explores the formation of the Gibraltar Defence Force, with exhibits including items donated by veterans’ families. 

Alongside the gallery, a new cinema space has been created, showing rare original footage from the Imperial War Museum. This is accompanied by newly produced films made in collaboration with the Gibraltar Tourist Board, which document restoration efforts and highlight original site features such as wartime graffiti. 

Christian Wright, Director of WrightTech Ltd, said: “We are excited to unveil another micro gallery that adds further layers to our shared story. This new space provides a platform to share Gibraltar’s history with the many visitors who come to the Rock, while also preserving it for our own people.” 

