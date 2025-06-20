New tax analysts join Income Tax Office to support compliance strategy

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has welcomed the appointment of two new Tax Analysts to the Income Tax Office, describing the recruitment as a key step in strengthening the office’s capability.

Kelly Balestrino and Deirdre Ledesma have joined the team to support the work of the Commissioner of Income Tax and contribute to wider compliance efforts.

Mr Feetham said: “I am pleased to welcome our new analysts to the team. Their expertise and knowledge will be vital as we continue to modernise our compliance strategies, close the tax gap, and ensure that everyone contributes their fair share.”

“Every investment we have made in the last year is an investment in fairness and accountability – helping to ensure that we support our public services with the funding they need.”

The new analysts bring experience in audit, accounting and data analytics. Their roles form part of a broader initiative to improve compliance through greater use of data, collaboration across agencies, and timely enforcement.

This recruitment follows the appointment of two Senior Tax Analysts last year, whose work in data analytics and compliance risk assessment has supported a more targeted, data-led approach to enforcement.