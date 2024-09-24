New technical director for Gibraltar Rugby

Just days ahead of this weekend’s annual event which will see Gibraltar take on the Royal Marines once again, Gibraltar rugby has announced the appointment of its new Technical Director.

In a announcement through social media Gibraltar Rugby officially welcomed Alun Harries as GRFU Technical Director.

“ Alun will be leading the development of our National Performance Programme for Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams, and overseeing all National Coaches.

“He’ll also be driving the “Gibraltar Way” of rugby, shaping how the game is coached from under 6s, upward.

“With 15+ years of coaching experience with WRU and Welsh premiership clubs Alun brings a wealth of knowledge. We’re excited to have him back in Gib this October for junior coaching and contact skills sessions.”

Mr Harries was to add, “ having worked with the GRFU of the last 8-9 years on their coach education programme, it’s a privileged to be asked to take on the role and become more involved with the development of rugby on the Rock across all sections.”