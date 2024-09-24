Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

New technical director for Gibraltar Rugby

By Stephen Ignacio
24th September 2024

Just days ahead of this weekend’s annual event which will see Gibraltar take on the Royal Marines once again, Gibraltar rugby has announced the appointment of its new Technical Director.
In a announcement through social media Gibraltar Rugby officially welcomed Alun Harries as GRFU Technical Director.
“ Alun will be leading the development of our National Performance Programme for Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams, and overseeing all National Coaches.
“He’ll also be driving the “Gibraltar Way” of rugby, shaping how the game is coached from under 6s, upward.
“With 15+ years of coaching experience with WRU and Welsh premiership clubs Alun brings a wealth of knowledge. We’re excited to have him back in Gib this October for junior coaching and contact skills sessions.”
Mr Harries was to add, “ having worked with the GRFU of the last 8-9 years on their coach education programme, it’s a privileged to be asked to take on the role and become more involved with the development of rugby on the Rock across all sections.”

Most Read

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Brexit

EU still aiming for November launch of new automated immigration system

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

RGP logs more than one domestic report a day

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The countdown begins in earnest for Gibraltar Netball towards NWYC2025

24th September 2024

Sports
Coaching education weekend for local coaches as basketball pushes forward

24th September 2024

Sports
Gib umpire set to officiate NWYC qualifiers

24th September 2024

Sports
St Joseph stamp their stake at the top of the league table with outstanding win

24th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024