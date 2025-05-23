Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd May, 2025

Newly uncovered defensive fortifications could rewrite history of Northern Defences

Illustration by Nathan Dellipiani

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd May 2025

Until now, the Puerta de Granada, the remains of which are situated at the entrance to the Northern Defences immediately below the Moorish Castle, was widely regarded as the medieval entrance to the keep and the town beyond. But newly discovered military structures inside the Northen Defences, which appear to predate the British period, could...

