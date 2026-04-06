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Sports

Nicky Correa reaches last sixteen in her first attempt in the pro leagues of pool

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2026

Gibraltarian pool player Nicky Correa made history by becoming the first-ever Gibraltarian to compete at the professional level on the Ultimate Pool Professional Tour. She went on to double her achievement by winning her first match in an exciting 7â€“5 victory, securing her place in the last 16 of the competition, which is being played today (Saturday).

Nicky is representing Gibraltar on the global stage, with her matches broadcast live on TNT Sports and across international social media platforms to millions of fans. This unique opportunity has helped position Gibraltar as a potential future hub for the sport, with the Gibraltar Pool Association gaining increased recognition within the European Blackball Association.

Just days before Gibraltar hosts the European Blackball Nations Cupâ€”bringing the Rock to the forefront of European international poolâ€”Nickyâ€™s achievements at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan have already set a precedent for the future, raising the bar for local players.

In her first foray onto the professional stage, and as the first Gibraltarian to take such a step, Correa continues to seek sponsorship as she aims to establish her name within the professional pool arena.

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