Nina Macedo takes on SuperHalfs for Brain Tumour Research

After losing her childhood friend Freyja to brain cancer, Nina Macedo was inspired to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research by taking on the SuperHalfs, a series of six world-class half marathons.

She trains with Carpe Diem Running Club and has already completed races in Valencia and Lisbon, with upcoming runs in Prague, Cardiff, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

Ms Nacedo spoke to the Chronicle about why she decided to take on this challenge and donate to charity.

“In November 2023 I lost my childhood friend Freyja to brain cancer. She was only 36,” she said.

“It all happened so quickly. Four months before she died, I was practicing yoga and attempting to surf with her down in Cornwall.”

“I was shocked by the news.”

“That inspired me to raise money for brain tumour research.”

When she was deciding what to do to raise the money, her friend and colleague Leslie McKee was talking about participating in the SuperHalfs, she decided this was the perfect challenge.

“If I was going to take on the challenge, I knew I would need to complete all six,” she said.

“I enjoy running and a few months later we were in Valencia running the first half.”

This was just before the big floods in October 2024.

Leading up to the race Ms Macedo was injured and on the day the conditions were not great, she said.

Nevertheless she finished in good time.

She recently completed the Lisbon half marathon.

The remaining half marathons are Prague on April 5, and Cardiff on October 5. She will run Berlin on March 29 next year and and Copenhagen September 20, 2026 as she was unable to secure a place for these races in 2025.

Ms Macedo had flung her runners to the back of her wardrobe for a few years until last year when she decided she wanted to get back into running.

“I started with Corre Libre, the local park run on Saturday mornings,” she said.

“Now I also train regularly with Carpe Diem Running Club.”

“Training involves running sprint intervals up at the track in Lathbury, hill runs, long runs and shorter faster runs.”

“I also cross train like many runners.”

“Proper training prepares your body for the physical demands and helps you complete the race safely and enjoyably.”

Firm friends and inseparable during their younger years, Freyja and Ms Macedo grew up together in London until her family moved to Cornwall and Ms Macedo’s family moved to Gibraltar.

The duo lost contact until their university years.

“Freyja was strong, positive and fun,” said Ms Macedo.

“She herself lost her husband to cancer at age 27 and while in remission after her own fight with a brain tumour she created WholesomeWorld.”

“Originally a cookbook, which then inspired a healthy-eating app, Freyja aimed to set people on a path to a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle through nutritional understanding and delicious recipes.”

These are available at www.wholesomeworld.com

While Ms Macedo’s fundraising target on Just Giving is set at £1,000.

She asked: “But is there really a limit?”

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.”

This is not her first charity event,in 2018 she completed the Amsterdam half marathon and raised money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

She has also completed many charity treks and raised money for RIFCOM, a local registered charity helping impoverished communities in the Rif mountains.

Brain Tumour Research is a UK-based charity that focuses on finding a cure for all types of brain tumours. They campaign to increase national investment in brain tumour research and fundraise to create Brain Tumour Research Centers of Excellence across the UK.

“Your contribution can make a difference,” she said.

To donate online visit: www.justgiving.com/page/nina-macedo-6



