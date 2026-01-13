Nominations invited for state honours and awards

The Gibraltar Honours Board, chaired by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, will meet in April 2026 to consider nominations for State Awards in the New Year Honours List 2027 and for the Gibraltar Award.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone, for anyone, from any section of the Gibraltarian community. They are intended to recognise people who have made an exceptional contribution, or given exceptional service, to the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Completed nominations should be submitted no later than Friday March 27 2026 on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) nomination form, for the attention of the Gibraltar Honours Board Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

A copy of the FCDO nomination form, together with guidance on how to complete it, is available from The Convent reception on Main Street, or from the Gibraltar Honours Board Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fcdo.gov.uk.

Up to two letters of endorsement from people with personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service should be enclosed in support of each nomination.

The Gibraltar Honours Board will consider nominations for the following honours:

Gibraltar Award (GA), which is awarded to residents of Gibraltar who have served and contributed to the interests of Gibraltar and its people in an exceptional manner that is particularly worthy of special recognition.

Companion of St Michael and St George (CMG) and Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), which are awarded for having a prominent national role, a conspicuous leading role in regional affairs through achievement or service to the community, or a distinguished and innovative contribution to an individual’s area of activity.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), which is awarded for a distinguished regional or national role in any field, through achievement or service to the community, including notable practitioners known locally.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), which is awarded for achievement or service in and to the community that is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others.

British Empire Medal (BEM), which is awarded for achievement or contribution through practical service to the local community, for example sustained commitment in support of a local charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work that has delivered real impact over a shorter period of around three to four years.