Norovirus outbreak reported at Elderly Residential Services

Elderly Residential Services are currently managing an outbreak of norovirus, believed to have originated from a visitor displaying symptoms.

Norovirus is a gastrointestinal illness that poses increased risks to individuals with underlying health conditions. Members of the public are urged not to visit the Gibraltar Health Authority or Elderly Residential Services if they are experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting.

Visitors should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms have fully resolved before attending any healthcare or residential facility. This precaution is essential to help protect vulnerable individuals and reduce the risk of further spread within the community.

Anyone whose symptoms persist or worsen is advised to call 111 for medical guidance.