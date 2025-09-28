NWYC2025 - England win bronze medal

England started well, scoring at their first attempt. However, they were met with a South Africa side who hit back goal for goal, bringing the score to 2-2 within the opening minutes.

In their previous match against Australia, South Africa had failed to ignite after going behind early. England, on the other hand, had gone toe-to-toe with New Zealand and looked strong, though it was a disappointment for them not to reach the final. For South Africa, being in the third and fourth place playoff of the Netball World Youth Cup was already an achievement—not only for them but for the whole region, with African netball celebrating their success even before they took to the court against England.

Intense pressure from both sides kept the score locked at 2-2, with defences pressing shooters and winning rebounds as the match went past the fifth minute. With a strong crowd present and many players who had participated in the tournament watching on, it was South Africa who broke the deadlock to take a short lead. England responded immediately to level at 3-3.

The tables soon turned as England edged ahead midway through the quarter. South Africa levelled again and then produced an intercept which they quickly offloaded to their shooter to take a 5-4 lead.

Fast transitions into attack from South Africa were met by equally quick defending from England, who after levelling the score looked to push ahead once more. Both sides, who had dominated in their group matches and been seen as possible finalists, were showing their strength across the court despite having fallen at the semi-final hurdle.

A physical battle, especially through the centre, saw the score stall at 6-6 as both teams pressed hard. England finally edged ahead with just over two minutes left in the quarter. As they looked to extend their advantage, some outstanding defensive pressure saw South Africa steal a pass and level at 7-7.

With the score tied at 8-8 going into the final thirty seconds, South Africa stole in the middle, only for England to intercept the very next pass. A quick transition to their shooters allowed them to score and take a morale-boosting 9-8 lead into the first break.

England added quickly at the restart, pushing their lead to three goals for the first time after South Africa conceded a second. Changes in South Africa’s attacking line were proving a challenge, while England’s height advantage was becoming evident in what was a low-scoring affair.

England extended their tally to 13-8, with South Africa managing just one real attempt in the opening four minutes of the second quarter. After a five-minute drought, South Africa finally scored, making changes in attack to break their dry spell.

Although England had chances to stretch their lead further, South Africa’s defensive prowess was keeping them within range. England still held a 14-10 advantage with eight minutes left until halftime.

Just when they needed momentum, England produced some sharp transitions down the flanks and opened up through intercepts to add two consecutive goals. They pushed ahead to 17-11 and soon found their rhythm against South Africa’s tough defence, moving to 18-11.

Another defensive steal set England up to stretch the score to 20-14 with four minutes remaining in the half. Responding almost instantly to South Africa’s goals, England maintained a six-to-seven goal cushion.

South Africa trailed 23-15 entering the final two minutes, and England’s defensive pressure forced a turnover which pushed the margin into double digits. A brilliant intercept from Wilson denied South Africa the chance to reduce the gap before halftime, and England went into the break comfortably ahead.

The second half started with England extending their lead further, racing to 31-19 within five minutes. South Africa managed to rally briefly with four consecutive goals, but the momentum swing wasn’t enough to seriously cut into the deficit.

Although England had a lapse, they protected their lead well, even if unable to stretch it significantly during that spell. South Africa then struggled again, missing a crucial pass/shot that rebounded into England’s hands. England took full advantage, pulling twelve, then thirteen goals clear—their biggest lead yet.

South Africa rotated players in an effort to disrupt England’s dominance, but the English side continued to press. With seven seconds left in the third quarter, England struck once more to make it 38-25, leaving South Africa with a mountain to climb in the final period.

The Europa Sports Hall was filled to capacity, with the crowd eagerly awaiting the final and closing ceremony after this bronze medal playoff. The atmosphere added to the intensity on court.

England opened the fourth quarter strongly, pushing to 39-25. With a comfortable margin, they only needed to manage the game to secure victory. Both sides traded goals through the opening five minutes, but England’s earlier dominance had already decided the outcome.

At 42-29 with ten minutes left, the toll of nine days of competition—especially the draining semi-finals—was starting to show. South Africa were hit hardest, with England extending their lead to 45-30.

Despite the heavy defeat, South Africa could celebrate their best-ever finish at a World Youth Cup. With their squad yet to feature at senior international level, the future looked bright. Their senior side had also impressed that weekend, pushing the Silver Ferns to the very last second.

England, meanwhile, cemented their place as Europe’s leading team and among the world’s top three. Their disciplined, solid performance delivered a convincing 55-35 victory and the bronze medal—another strong statement of their quality.

Images courtesy NWYC2025

