NWYC2025 - Jamaica claim fifth place as they beat Scotland

Jamaica and Scotland played out a thriller in the first half, with Jamaica edging ahead by a solitary goal at halftime. The 24–23 scoreline reflected just how tight the match was, with both sides making changes during the first half to counter each other.

The crucial third quarter began with Scotland failing to convert their first opportunity, giving Jamaica the chance to extend their narrow lead. With the centre pass in their favour, Jamaica quickly made it 26–23, an early dent in Scotland’s armour. Their next shooting attempt again ended in Jamaica’s possession, with no goal scored for Scotland.

With a spring in their step, Jamaica pulled ahead, creating a five-goal cushion without reply, as Scotland struggled to add to their tally.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Malawi had claimed seventh place in the rankings with a hard-fought win against the Cook Islands. Their top-eight finish, alongside South Africa competing for third and fourth, was already hailed as a success for African netball.

Meanwhile, with Wales beaten the previous day by Samoa, Scotland staring at defeat, and England failing to reach the finals, signs pointed towards a shift in global netball. Teams from across Africa, Asia, and the Americas were rising, challenging the long-standing dominance of European (particularly British) and Oceania sides. Still, Australia and New Zealand continued to show why they remain at the top, looking to push forward with a new generation of players.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Scotland faced a steep challenge, trailing 37–30. Although they cut the gap to six, Jamaica’s defensive pressure denied them on two consecutive opportunities. In what remained a tightly contested encounter, Scotland stayed within touching distance, but Jamaica played intelligently, using their playmakers to respond to every Scottish goal and mistake.

The third quarter ended 41–33 in Jamaica’s favour, Scotland’s last goal of the period a reminder that their comeback efforts weren’t enough.

Scotland came out firing in the fourth quarter, cutting the gap to 41–35 within two minutes. Jamaica’s captain, however, called for calm, and the team responded. A clean goal followed by a superb interception under the post swung momentum back their way, making it 43–36 before Scotland replied.

As the score moved to 46–42, the final quarter became a battle of wits. Scotland looked to increase the tempo in pursuit of a comeback, while Jamaica slowed the pace to protect their lead. Any mistake was costly, and Jamaica struck the first decisive blow by stretching the margin to 49–42 with under four minutes to play.

Scotland pressed hard and cut it back to six, but Jamaica’s short, sharp passing kept possession safe. They pushed the score to 51–43 but couldn’t add a quick second. With a minute left, it was 51–44, Scotland now knowing a comeback was impossible. Jamaica added two late goals to seal a 53–44 victory, celebrating their fifth-place finish and setting the tone for the afternoon’s final three matches, including the much-anticipated Australia–New Zealand final.

With rain falling in Gibraltar and weather warnings pushed back a day, organisers were hoping for bigger crowds in the afternoon. The early Sunday matches had seen only small turnouts, made up mostly of family, friends, and players from the competing sides.