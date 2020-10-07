Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ocean Village donates hand sanitisers to help two schools in Tangier

By Chronicle Staff
7th October 2020

Coinciding with “International Week of the Deaf”, the Straits of Gibraltar Association, on behalf of Ocean Village has handed over a supply of hand sanitiser to the Centre Sinwane School for the deaf in Tangier.

The Director for the Centre, Anass el Mamouni said that he was overwhelmed by the generosity of Gibraltar and wished to thank Ocean Village for the much-needed supply of hand sanitisers.

Additionally, the association, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, presented hand sanitisers to the Association Assadaqa, which manages the school of the same name for children with Down Syndrome, also on behalf of Ocean Village.

“… as a school mostly funded by private donations, we are finding it difficult to keep the school open given the current Covid-19 pandemic and health regulations imposed on all educational establishments, so this donation could not have come at a better time,” said the school president, Aisha Serroukh.

Emilia Hazell-Smith, head of marketing at Ocean Village said: “We are delighted to donate these hand sanitisers to our friends across the Straits, with the assistance of the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, and we feel that now, more than ever, we should unite in our efforts.”

The donation by Ocean Village comes after over 100 transparent masks were donated to this same deaf school by the Government of Gibraltar Civil Contingencies department and other private donors.

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Half-marathon charity challenge has personal meaning for Gibraltar runners

Tue 6th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Local News

Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Half-marathon charity challenge has personal meaning for Gibraltar runners

6th October 2020

Local News
Platinum Command reviews Covid-19 situation

6th October 2020

Local News
Gib participates in virtual OTs meeting

6th October 2020

Local News
GSD ‘dismayed’ after exchanges over assistance for crisis-hit catering sector

6th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020