Tue 5th Jul, 2022

Sports

Ocran and Ayew in Bruno Magpies squad

By Stephen Ignacio
5th July 2022

Both Emmanuel Ocran and Ibrahim Ayew are the most notable new names in Bruno Magpies Europa Conference League squad ahead of their match against Crusaders on Thursday. Ocran joins from Lincoln Red Imps. Ayew, who has vast experience in this level of the competition having played for Europa before his departure last summer. Nathan Ronney’s...

