Ocran and Ayew in Bruno Magpies squad
Both Emmanuel Ocran and Ibrahim Ayew are the most notable new names in Bruno Magpies Europa Conference League squad ahead of their match against Crusaders on Thursday. Ocran joins from Lincoln Red Imps. Ayew, who has vast experience in this level of the competition having played for Europa before his departure last summer. Nathan Ronney’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here