Sun 11th May, 2025

Old town protected tenancies are ‘hydra-headed problem’ with sell-by date, Action for Housing says

By Gabriella Peralta
11th May 2025

The “hydra-headed problem” of rent controlled properties in Gibraltar’s old town will end within the next decade, Action for Housing’s Henry Pinna has said, though this is not necessarily a reason for celebration. Existing tenants will be decanted from properties often in appalling condition into government rental properties. But for many of them who are...

