REPORT ON CASE NO. 1308

Complaint

The complaint concerned the Gibraltar Port Authority (“GPA”) and the treatment of the Complainant’s vessel. The Complainant alleged that the GPA had seized, removed and moored his vessel in an unsafe manner on 2 July 2024; failed to communicate with him about the condition of the vessel after its removal; failed to find a resolution regarding his berth; treated him unfairly since 2017, causing financial and mental impact; and failed to reply to an email he sent to the Captain of the GPA on 28 August 2024.

Background

The dispute had its origins in 2005, when the Complainant and his disabled son had been required to leave a private marina. On humanitarian grounds, the then Minister of the Port granted an exceptional concession allowing the Complainant to berth his vessel at Watergardens Marina (“WM”). The vessel had subsequently been moved to the Mid Harbours Small Boats Marina (“MHSBM”) in 2016.

A central issue was the length of the vessel. The Complainant relied on the 30-foot measurement recorded in its Red Book, equivalent to approximately 9.144 metres. However, surveys carried out by or for the GPA produced substantially greater measurements. A GPA survey in July 2017 recorded an overall length of 10.10 metres, while a survey commissioned by the Complainant recorded 9.22 metres and a further GPA survey in November 2017 recorded 9.85 metres.

The GPA considered the vessel to exceed the permitted dimensions under the Small Vessels (Mooring Controls) Rules 2016. The Complainant was therefore told in 2017 that he would need to reduce its size or lose his berth. Following legal involvement, he was allowed to return to WM. The Ombudsman’s earlier investigation in 2018 sustained complaints concerning the treatment of the berth application and the professional manner in which the matter had been handled, although it did not sustain the complaint that he should be allowed to return to MHSBM.

The vessel remained at WM until 2023, when the Complainant took it to Spain for refurbishment. While the WM was being refurbished, the Complainant sought to return. The GPA requested another survey before allowing the vessel back into the marina. The Complainant questioned the need for another measurement because previous surveys had already taken place.

The Complainant subsequently contacted two Government Ministers and was offered a three-month grace period in February 2024. He did not return the vessel to WM until June 2024. He then occupied a berth without having obtained permission from the GPA. The GPA instructed him to remove the vessel and warned that it would otherwise be removed at his expense. When he failed to comply, the GPA removed the vessel on 2 July 2024 and transferred it initially to Waterport Messroom.

Investigation

The Ombudsman sought a detailed account from the GPA, including its chronology of dealings with the Complainant, the circumstances surrounding the removal of the vessel, the condition in which it was kept, the issue of the berth and the reasons for the GPA’s refusal to allow the vessel to remain.

The investigation established that the GPA had repeatedly informed the Complainant that the vessel exceeded the permitted dimensions. The GPA maintained that its position was based on the applicable legislation and on several measurements which demonstrated that the vessel was oversized.

The Ombudsman also examined the treatment of other vessels in the Government marinas. The Complainant identified three vessels which he believed exceeded the relevant limits. The GPA provided explanations for each. One was found to be within the relevant tolerance, another had been modified by its owner to comply with the requirements, and the third was below the applicable limit.

The Ombudsman also examined the GPA’s duty of care after the vessel was removed. In April 2025, the vessel was moved from the water onto land using a specialist lifting company. The GPA explained that the removal and lifting were undertaken by experienced contractors and that the vessel was being held while the owner dealt with the associated costs.

The Ombudsman noted that the legislation and terminology concerning vessel measurements was not entirely clear. The investigation distinguished between “hull length” and “length overall” (“LOA”), with different measurements being relevant to different aspects of the marina requirements.

Conclusions

The Ombudsman concluded that the evidence did not substantiate most of the Complainant’s complaints.

Complaint (i), concerning the alleged unsafe seizure, removal and mooring of the vessel, was **Not Sustained**. The GPA had used a dedicated company to tow the vessel and subsequently an experienced company with a specialist crane to place it on land. The Ombudsman therefore found that the GPA had demonstrated an appropriate level of care when moving the vessel.

Complaint (ii), concerning the lack of communication about the vessel’s condition, was also **Not Sustained**. The Ombudsman found that the GPA had warned the Complainant that the vessel would be removed if he did not comply with the instruction to vacate the berth. The registered letter explained that he would be responsible for towing and storage costs. The Ombudsman considered that the GPA was not under a continuing duty to provide updates on the vessel’s condition after the Complainant had failed to remove it himself.

Complaint (iii), concerning the lack of communication about resolving the berth issue, was **Not Sustained**. The GPA’s timeline demonstrated frequent communication over several years. Its position had consistently been that the vessel exceeded the permitted dimensions. The Ombudsman also noted that the Complainant had previously been given suggestions by his own surveyor about alterations that could have brought the vessel within the required measurements, but these had not been pursued.

Complaint (iv), concerning alleged unfair treatment since 2017 and the resulting financial and mental impact, was **Not Sustained**. The Ombudsman acknowledged that the Complainant had clearly experienced significant financial consequences. He had incurred substantial costs for repairs and had paid approximately €400 per month while the vessel was in Spain, eventually obtaining a loan to meet the accumulated berthing fees. Nevertheless, the Ombudsman considered that the evidence did not establish maladministration by the GPA in relation to these losses.

However, Complaint (v), concerning the failure of the Captain to reply to the Complainant’s email of 28 August 2024, was **Sustained**. Although the Complainant received a response from one of the Ministers, the Ombudsman considered that the Captain, as the ultimate authority responsible for the Government marinas, should have responded directly to the communication addressed to him. A final response should have been provided to bring the matter to a proper conclusion.

Classification

Complaint (i) – Not Sustained

Complaint (ii) – Not Sustained

Complaint (iii) – Not Sustained

Complaint (iv) – Not Sustained

Complaint (v) – Sustained

Recommendation

The Ombudsman recommended that the Gibraltar Port Authority specify clearly in its berth application form that the length overall (“LOA”) of a vessel applying for a berth at the Mid Harbours Small Boats Marina must not exceed 9.45 metres.

The purpose of the recommendation was to improve transparency and ensure that applicants are clearly informed of the relevant dimensional requirement when applying for a berth. The recommendation was recorded in the Annual Report as **accepted and implemented**.

Ombudsman Note

Case 1308 illustrates the difficulties that can arise when historical arrangements, exceptional concessions and changing marina rules overlap. The Complainant had originally been given a humanitarian concession to berth his vessel at Watergardens Marina, and this arrangement continued for many years. However, subsequent measurements indicated that the vessel did not comply with the applicable size restrictions.

The investigation also highlighted the importance of clear information in berth applications. The Ombudsman found that the legislation used different concepts of vessel length and that the GPA itself acknowledged that some of the terminology was unclear. Her recommendation therefore sought to ensure that applicants are given a straightforward indication of the applicable LOA limit at the outset.

Although the Ombudsman did not uphold the majority of the complaints, she recognised the substantial financial impact experienced by the Complainant. Nevertheless, the investigation distinguished between financial hardship arising from the circumstances surrounding ownership, repair and berthing of the vessel and maladministration by the GPA. The evidence did not establish that the GPA was responsible for the losses claimed.

The case ultimately found a specific administrative failure in the GPA’s failure to respond directly to the Complainant’s final email to its Captain. The sustained complaint demonstrates the Ombudsman’s wider expectation that public authorities should communicate clearly and bring complaints to a proper conclusion, even where the substantive position of the authority is unlikely to change.