One of the youngest squads ever for matches against Scotland and Wales

Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas has announced one of his youngest squads ever for the forthcoming internationals against Scotland and Wales.

The twenty-four man squad includes a total of six uncapped players with a further three who have under three international caps to their name.

Four of the squad players are under 19 years of age with a total of 16 players twenty-five years or under.

Notably, missing from the squad is Roy Chipolina.

Among the players who last played against Scotland in October 2015 just under ten years ago, just Joseph Chipolina, Liam Walker and Lee Casciaro remain.

Among the players called up include Tayler Carrington, Ethan Llambias, Kevagne Ronco, Michael Ruiz, Jaiden Bartolo, Liam Jessop and Manchester United’s James Scanlon. The latter having just this past week signed his first professional contract with his club.

Gibraltar plays against Scotland on Monday as the latter prepares for its first match against Germany in the Euros later this month.



See Monday's sports print edition for a closer look at Gibraltar's progress since they last played Scotland.