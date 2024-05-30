Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

One of the youngest squads ever for matches against Scotland and Wales

By Stephen Ignacio
30th May 2024

Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas has announced one of his youngest squads ever for the forthcoming internationals against Scotland and Wales.
The twenty-four man squad includes a total of six uncapped players with a further three who have under three international caps to their name.
Four of the squad players are under 19 years of age with a total of 16 players twenty-five years or under.
Notably, missing from the squad is Roy Chipolina.
Among the players who last played against Scotland in October 2015 just under ten years ago, just Joseph Chipolina, Liam Walker and Lee Casciaro remain.
Among the players called up include Tayler Carrington, Ethan Llambias, Kevagne Ronco, Michael Ruiz, Jaiden Bartolo, Liam Jessop and Manchester United’s James Scanlon. The latter having just this past week signed his first professional contract with his club.
Gibraltar plays against Scotland on Monday as the latter prepares for its first match against Germany in the Euros later this month.

See Monday's sports print edition for a closer look at Gibraltar's progress since they last played Scotland.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty talks: Spain and EU want ‘smallest possible differential’ on taxes on goods

Wed 29th May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Local News

Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud

Tue 28th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa Valmar win GABBA League

28th May 2024

Sports
GRGA compete in Ceuta

28th May 2024

Sports
Gibraltar beaten by Hungary in Continental Cup Final

28th May 2024

Sports
UEFA exceptionally agrees to the Gibraltar FA’s request to use the Europa Point Stadium for the 2024 Nations League and European club Competition qualifying matches

24th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024