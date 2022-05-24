One week to go until the Queen's Baton arrives in Gibraltar

Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association Media release -The countdown is on, as in just seven days, the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive in Gibraltar, the sixty-fourth destination out of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories it will be visiting.

On Monday night Harry Murphy MBE, President of the Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association will officially welcome the Baton at a reception hosted by His Worship the Mayor Christian Santos at City Hall.

A busy schedule of activities and events are planned for the Queen’s Baton Relay, with opportunities to showcase untold stories from Batonbearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in their community.

During it’s time in Gibraltar, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit many of The Rock’s historic treasures including World Heritage Site Gorham’s Cave, Nelson’s Anchorage at Rosia Bay as well as an extensive Relay route through the town and across the Upper Rock.

The Queen’s Baton will be carried by both young and old in capturing the essence of Gibraltar with many stories being told along the way.

The Queen’s Baton will arrive here having previously spent four days in Canada.

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay started at Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021, when Her Majesty The Queen placed Her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist and Team England athlete Kadeena Cox, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of Batonbearers to carry the Baton.

General Secretary of The Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association Joe Schembri said “I am delighted that Gibraltar is a part of this extraordinary journey. It’s a way to highlight and promote the beauty of The Rock to people across the Commonwealth.”

“We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay in our community and are well on track with our planning for the occasion. Everyone here is excited to get involved with the festivities and to cheer on the Batonbearers.”

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay is an epic journey covering the entirety of the Commonwealth as it will travel to all 72 nations and territories, covering a distance of 140,000 kilometres. For 269 days, the Baton will travel to Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas, before it embarks on the final stretch of its journey across England for 25 days.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will complete its journey at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28 July 2022. This is a traditional and fundamental part of the Games and the Opening Ceremony, as the final Batonbearer will pass the Baton back to The Queen. The Queen’s message to the Commonwealth will then be removed from the Baton and read aloud, marking the official start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

For further information about the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay visit:

www.birmingham2022.com/qbr