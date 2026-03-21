Organisers aim for international standard as Sir Mo Farah headlines charity run

Gibraltar is set to welcome one of the greatest British athletes of all time next month, as multiple Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah headlines a special charity Around the Rock Run as part of the 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Ahead of tickets going on sale on Tuesday, CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services Seamus Byrne spoke to the Chronicle about what fans and runners can expect, and which charities will benefit.

The event will form part of a two-day programme on April 17 and 18.

Mr Byrne underlined both the scale and the ambition of the initiative, which has already attracted an expression of interest from around 300 participants for the run element.

“On the 17th of April, we’re having a fireside chat where Thomas Watt will be interviewing Sir Mo Farah in St Michael’s Cave, a spectacular event where we are going to try and cater for 650 people. And then the actual charity run, which is on the 18th of April, and will be at 8.30 in the morning,” he said.

Mr Byrne stressed that this is not intended to be a typical local fun run, but rather a professionally organised race on a par with big races abroad.

“We need to try and make sure that we have that international image for the benefit of Gibraltar PLC,” he said.

“After all, we’re having a multiple Olympic legend in Gibraltar.”

“Mo Farah is not only one of the greatest athletes ever produced by Britain but obviously one of the most global and legendary athletes of all time, together with Usain Bolt and many, many others, who are iconic themselves.”

Entry to the run is set at £25 and Mr Byrne stressed that the entire fee will go directly to charitable causes.

“Obviously, the word charity speaks for itself,” he said.

“All the money, every penny in that £25 will be going to charity.”

The two charities set to benefit are the Gibraltar Community Association and Research Into Childhood Cancer (RICC).

“Many people know, through my background, that I’m affiliated to Team Riley. So, for me, it’s always important to support children’s charities and, in this case, Research Into Childhood Cancer,” he said.

He also highlighted the work of the Gibraltar Community Association, which helps local patients who must travel abroad for treatment.

“They work very, very quietly behind the scenes,” he added, stressing the importance of giving visibility and support to such organisations.

“Imagine 300 people taking part,” he said.

“We’ve already raised £7,500. That will be an amazing amount of money that is then given back to the community, because this is what it’s all about.”

Sir Mo, he added, had been enthusiastic “from the first day” about using his visit to Gibraltar to help raise funds “for people that need it more than us.”

ROCK RACE

The race will both start and finish at Casemates Square.

“The route will go up Main Street, down Ragged Staff, straight into Devil’s Tower Road, then round the Rock, through the beaches and coming down Little Bay, Rosia Bay, down the Alameda Estate area, and then straight into Main Street and finishing at Casemates,” he said.

Mr Byrne, organising a race for the first time, said he is relying on the expertise of local sporting bodies, the GSLA and GAAA, to finalise technical details such as exact distance.

“We’re going to try and do it as professionally as possible, in the same way as you see other races, whether it’s the London races, or other marathons in the area like Seville and Malaga,” he said.

Because of road closures, marshals and barriers, the target is for participants to complete the course within one and a half hours.

Organisers are also planning robust security measures along the route, both to protect participants and to preserve the integrity of the event.

“We want to ensure the safety of everybody taking part,” Mr Byrne said, stressing that only paid and registered participants will be able to take part in the event.

While the finer technical points, such as whether those who have paid but cannot complete the full distance may join for part of the route, are still to be finalised, Mr Byrne said walkers and less experienced runners will be welcome provided they can finish within the allotted time of 90minutes.

“I’m confident that Sir Mo Farah will go at a very fast pace. He will not take it easy. But, obviously, he will have fun with the people that try and stay with him at his pace,” Mr Byrne added.

Tickets for both events will go on sale on Tuesday morning via www.buytickets.gi