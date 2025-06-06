Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

‘Our Gibraltar’ competition returns for National Celebrations

By Chronicle Staff
6th June 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, is inviting entries for the annual National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition.

The exhibition will be held at the Fine Arts Gallery from Wednesday, August 27 to Friday, September 5.

Organised in conjunction with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society, the competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over as of August 25.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Our Gibraltar’. Participants may submit up to four entries, with a maximum of two per category.

Prizes include the Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner, valued at £1,500. The winning entry will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

In the art category, which includes painting, drawing, prints, digital painting and sculptures, the first prize is £750 and the second prize is £250.

In the photography category, which includes photographs and digital work, the first prize is £750 and the second prize is £250.

Entry forms are available at www.culture.gi/forms and from the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the Fine Arts Gallery, GEMA Gallery and the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

All works must be submitted between Monday August 18 and Wednesday August 20 at the Fine Arts Gallery from 9am to 4pm.

For further information, contact the Events Department at info@culture.gi or on 200 67236, or the Fine Arts Gallery at fineartsgallery@culture.gi or on 200 52126.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Defence review delivers sobering message, for Gibraltar included

Thu 5th Jun, 2025

Local News

Govt plans to turn Devil’s Gap Battery into visitor hub and release ‘untapped potential’

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Brexit

Gib delegation in London for treaty meeting

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

UK/Spain News

Gibraltar and OTs ‘a critical element’ as UK moves to 'war-fighting readiness'

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Book review: The Close-Up by Pip Drysdale

6th June 2025

Features
Back to the Classics

5th June 2025

Features
Putting names to faces

5th June 2025

Features
Mario Finlayson National Gallery: The artworks

4th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025