‘Our Gibraltar’ competition returns for National Celebrations

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, is inviting entries for the annual National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition.

The exhibition will be held at the Fine Arts Gallery from Wednesday, August 27 to Friday, September 5.

Organised in conjunction with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society, the competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over as of August 25.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Our Gibraltar’. Participants may submit up to four entries, with a maximum of two per category.

Prizes include the Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner, valued at £1,500. The winning entry will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

In the art category, which includes painting, drawing, prints, digital painting and sculptures, the first prize is £750 and the second prize is £250.

In the photography category, which includes photographs and digital work, the first prize is £750 and the second prize is £250.

Entry forms are available at www.culture.gi/forms and from the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the Fine Arts Gallery, GEMA Gallery and the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

All works must be submitted between Monday August 18 and Wednesday August 20 at the Fine Arts Gallery from 9am to 4pm.

For further information, contact the Events Department at info@culture.gi or on 200 67236, or the Fine Arts Gallery at fineartsgallery@culture.gi or on 200 52126.