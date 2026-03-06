Over 11,000 books loaned last year at John Mackintosh Hall Library

More than 11,000 physical books were loaned by the John Mackintosh Hall Library last year alongside growing use of its digital platform, BorrowBox, with the top book loaned Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid.

Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Head of Cultural Development Davina Barbara, and Cultural Development Officer Tasmin Griffith, said reading, literature and exposure to writers remain a central focus of their work, both through the Gibraltar Literary Festival and year-round community programmes including storytelling sessions at the library.

Ms Barbara underscored the Literary Festival’s role in bringing internationally recognised authors to Gibraltar, alongside smaller interactive community sessions.

She added that community-based initiatives, including the Summer Reading Challenge, had proved popular where 300 reading ‘passports’ were handed out for youngsters to fill.

Ms Griffith said schools and teachers played an important role in supporting reading initiatives.

“We should be incredibly proud of the teachers that we have,” she said.

“GCSEs are continuously providing opportunities for schools to visit, schools to take part, and we do a whole school programme in the Literary Festival, where thousands of students are able to engage with local and international authors, and it’s thanks to the support of the teachers, encouraging kids to participate, encouraging kids to come down.”

She said that when promotional material for World Book Day was circulated, several schools signed up within 24 hours.

Ms Barbara described the relationship between Gibraltar Cultural Services and schools as mutually supportive.

“It is very much like a networking sort of capability,” she said.

“I think, really, they appreciate what we are organising, because it dips into and supports the work they're doing at school, and we need their support to make what we do relevant, valuable and successful.”

The library has also adapted its collection to reflect changing interests, including the addition of manga, comics and illustrated books to engage younger readers.

“The starting point is they come to visit the library, they don't like reading,” Ms Barbara said.

“We turn around and we say, ‘what do you like? Ah, you're into sports, you like football’.”

“So you try to entice them around things that already interest them.”

The library currently has 6,809 active members, following a recent review that removed members who had not been active for more than three years, and more than 11,000 physical books were loaned last year.

In addition, the BorrowBox digital platform recorded around 8,000 e-press loans, more than 1,200 audiobook loans and just under 2,000 e-book loans over the same period.

Ms Griffith said one member alone had taken out over 640 digital loans in a year.

The statistics from the library found crime is currently the most popular genre among adult readers.

The most loaned physical book last year was The Housemaid followed by The Crash by Frieda McFadden, while authors such as Claire Douglas, Richard Osman and Matt Haig performed strongly on BorrowBox.

There were 1,821 e-book loans and 1,205 audiobook loans.

The most loaned e-book on BorrowBox was The Wrong Sister by Claire Douglas, followed by the audiobook of We Solve Murders by Richard Osman.

Children’s favourites included Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Peppa Pig, and books by David Walliams and Dr Seuss.

Ms Griffith said the digital service had enabled the library to reach new audiences.

“The BorrowBox has provided a platform to engage a new audience for the library,” she said.

“Many people who perhaps work long hours, those who have busy lives.”

“We are just reaching a new audience that wouldn't normally come into the library.”

The library also continues to promote new and trending titles, including books linked to major television adaptations and prize listings, as well as works by local authors.

Ms Barbara said this ensures that the collection is up to date and that Gibraltar stories are represented.

They stressed that the library remains an open and inclusive space for the whole community.

“The library is an open social space for anybody who wants to come in,” Ms Griffith said.

“We just encourage you, if you're reading this or you're hearing about it, come to the library and speak to us, come and sit down and engage yourself with the book.”

The library holds regular storytelling sessions and, last year, held a workshop with a professional storyteller so local storytellers include improve their skills.

Osh Levy was at the library attending a storytelling session with her young toddler, Mia Rose.

She described how her daughter loves books and attending the storytelling sessions, and will try to continue to instil this habit.

She added that the storytelling sessions are engaging for children and her daughter was “squealing with delight” to attend.