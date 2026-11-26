Fabian Picardo, speaking in his capacity as Leader of the GSLP, has welcomed remarks by José Manuel Albares during an electoral campaign visit to La Linea earlier this week.

Mr Albares, Spain’s Foreign Minister and lead candidate for the PSOE in Cadiz province, visited the border on the campaign trail ahead of Sunday’s general election in Spain.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Albares warned that undoing the Gibraltar treaty would cause hardship for frontier workers and families on both sides of the border.

He said the Partido Popular and Vox would seek to persuade their respective groups in the European Parliament to vote against the treaty if the parties entered government after Sunday’s election.

The collapse of the agreement would mean the return of the border fence and long queues for the 15,000 people who cross the frontier for work, Mr Albares said.

“Next Sunday, here in the Campo de Gibraltar, we will also vote for the future or the past, to rebuild the wall or to continue advancing with this agreement of coexistence,” he said during the visit.

The GSLP said it shared with the PSOE a commitment to social justice, working people and dialogue between neighbours, and that this common outlook had helped make the UK-EU agreement on Gibraltar possible.

Both parties are members of the Socialist International.

“What happens at the frontier is about real people, the worker crossing at dawn, families on either side and businesses on both sides of the bay,” Mr Picardo said.

“The agreement is the product of years of patient work, and it is there to make those lives easier.”

“Throwing that away would be a mistake for everyone in the region.”

Mr Picardo said he was confident voters in the Campo de Gibraltar would weigh the issues carefully and wished the PSOE well in Sunday’s election.

The treaty has applied provisionally since July 15 and the European Parliament is expected to vote on whether to give its consent at a plenary session starting on December 14, though the vote could be delayed.

The agreement would then go to the European Council for final ratification.

The European People’s Party, of which the PP is a member, has expressed strong support for the treaty in parliamentary discussions.

Patriots for Europe, which includes Vox, has cautiously welcomed it while raising reservations.