Over 500 children signed for Summer Sport before it started

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority Summer Sports Programme kicked off on Wednesday with another bumper year expected in terms of attendees.

Although the official numbers that turned up at the start of the sessions on Wednesday were not known at the time of asking GSLA officials pointed out that over 500 children had signed up online prior to Wednesday, this already pointing to high interest in the programme.

Once again there was praise for the many volunteers and leaders who on Wednesday ensured a seamless transition for children arriving on the first day of their summer holidays immediately after schools had ended the previous day.

Split across age groups children could be seen enjoying themselves across all the available pitches at Bayside Sports Complex. With others using the Lathbury facilities.

With the Eurobasketball tournament taking place the Tercentenary Sports Hall was not available but will be used once again as from next week.