Over 500 take part in World Cancer Day Fun Run to raise funds and awareness

Over 500 walkers and runners of all ages and abilities took part in this year’s World Cancer Day Fun Run, which took place on Sunday morning from Casemates.

In doing so £2,250 was raised by paid participation alone, with many other donations still being counted. In addition, each of the charities taking part was also able to fundraise on the day.

The event was led by Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar, alongside Blood Cancer UK [Gibraltar branch], Bosum Buddies, Breast Cancer Support, Cancer Research UK, Pancreatic Cancer Gibraltar, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar and RICC.

Participants all had their own reasons for being there, but for some it was visibly obvious why.

One man wore a t-shirt that said ‘For my sister, forever my inspiration’, while another picked up their race number and kissed a photo of a loved one who lost their battle with cancer.

Another was a cancer patient currently receiving treatment in the new Oncology Suite in St Bernard’s Hospital who was flanked by close friends on either side as she completed the 3km course, while her friends who ran past gave her a shout-out too.

All were small examples of the many stories and lived experiences of residents on the Rock and their relationship to cancer.

Walkers had a route of 3km that took them along Main St, down through Ragged Staff before walking the length of Queensway back to Casemates via the Market Place. Runners covered the same route but with an extended 2km along Rosia Road to Cumberland and back.

Entain Gibraltar sponsored the event and provided volunteers on the day. Gibmaroc Ltd supplied bananas and oranges for runners and walkers, while Saccone and Speed provided water. In addition, Costa Coffee in Casemates offered free coffee to everyone taking part.

Among the attendees was the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, whose support organisers said was greatly appreciated, and her Opposition shadow, Joelle Ladislaus.

Puro Fuego Fitness led Zumba warm-ups before the run, and DJ Nihal provided music to keep the atmosphere lively. Miss Gibraltar, Julia Horne, also gave the event her support.

Post-run, there was an opportunity for a leg massage as members of the holistic team at the Cancer Relief Centre provided their services for free.

Taking to social media, organisers expressed their appreciation to the Cadets, who acted as marshals to help keep participants safe and on route, and to St John Ambulance Gibraltar for its support.

They also highlighted the work of volunteers and staff whose efforts behind the scenes made the event possible, and thanked everyone who ran, jogged, walked or cheered from the sidelines for helping to raise awareness and support for people affected by cancer.