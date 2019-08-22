Over forty girls took part in camp
The Gibraltar Football Association has confirmed that over 40 girls aged 4-12 attended the Girl’s Football Summer camp over the week. This an increase from the initial 22 which had been reported earlier in the week. According to officials for some it was their first time playing football. A spokesperson for the GFA said “the...
