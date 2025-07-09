Overdue audit report laid in Parliament after controversy, but Opposition concerns remain
The Principal Auditor’s report for 2018/19 was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday following controversy last week after the GSD revealed the overdue report had been completed on May 31 but not made public. The GSD, which had repeatedly asked about publication of the delayed report, said too that the document had been delivered to Parliament...
