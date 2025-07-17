Paide Seal Conference League Progress with 4-1 Victory Over Magpies

Paide Linnameeskond (Estonia) secured their progression to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League with a 4-1 second-leg win over Magpies FC (Gibraltar) at Pärnu Rannastaadion, completing a 7-3 aggregate victory.

The hosts began strongly and opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Martin Miller found the net with an assist from Siim Luts, making it 3-0 on aggregate. Earlier in the half, Paide created numerous chances, including efforts from Gilmore and Gueye, while Magpies’ goalkeeper Sergio Funez was called into action on multiple occasions, including a save in the 4th minute following a shot from Luts.

Magpies responded with a goal in the 76th minute through Julian Del Rio, reducing the deficit on the night to 3-1 and bringing the aggregate score to 6-3. This came just minutes after Paide had extended their lead to 3-0 in the 71st minute with a second goal from Pa Assan Corr, assisted by Gilmore. Corr had also scored in the 66th minute following an assist from Gerdo Juhkam, giving him a brace.

The second half featured a flurry of substitutions from both teams. Paide made five changes, including the introduction of Pa Abdou Cham in the 74th minute and Martin Miller in the 78th. Magpies made several changes as well, notably bringing on Dylan Borge and Evan De Haro.

Despite Magpies finding the net once, Paide remained in control and added a fourth goal in the 89th minute. Pa Abdou Cham scored after being assisted by Daniel Luts. In stoppage time, Paide struck the woodwork twice—first through Ojamaa and then Cham—while Saarma continued to deliver corners into the Magpies’ box.

The match saw several disciplinary actions. Klaudio Krasniqi (Magpies) received a yellow card in the 90+1 minute for a foul on Gilmore. Earlier, Campana Navarro had committed three fouls between the 61st and 88th minutes.

Paide were consistently on the offensive, recording shots from Corr, Miller, Saarma, Luts, and Gilmore throughout the match. Funez made notable saves to keep the scoreline from widening, but Paide’s pressure proved too much over the 90 minutes.

The referee blew the final whistle with Paide securing a 4-1 win on the night and a comprehensive 7-3 aggregate triumph, advancing to the next stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League.