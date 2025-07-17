Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Paide Seal Conference League Progress with 4-1 Victory Over Magpies

By Stephen Ignacio
18th July 2025

Paide Linnameeskond (Estonia) secured their progression to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League with a 4-1 second-leg win over Magpies FC (Gibraltar) at Pärnu Rannastaadion, completing a 7-3 aggregate victory.

The hosts began strongly and opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Martin Miller found the net with an assist from Siim Luts, making it 3-0 on aggregate. Earlier in the half, Paide created numerous chances, including efforts from Gilmore and Gueye, while Magpies’ goalkeeper Sergio Funez was called into action on multiple occasions, including a save in the 4th minute following a shot from Luts.

Magpies responded with a goal in the 76th minute through Julian Del Rio, reducing the deficit on the night to 3-1 and bringing the aggregate score to 6-3. This came just minutes after Paide had extended their lead to 3-0 in the 71st minute with a second goal from Pa Assan Corr, assisted by Gilmore. Corr had also scored in the 66th minute following an assist from Gerdo Juhkam, giving him a brace.

The second half featured a flurry of substitutions from both teams. Paide made five changes, including the introduction of Pa Abdou Cham in the 74th minute and Martin Miller in the 78th. Magpies made several changes as well, notably bringing on Dylan Borge and Evan De Haro.

Despite Magpies finding the net once, Paide remained in control and added a fourth goal in the 89th minute. Pa Abdou Cham scored after being assisted by Daniel Luts. In stoppage time, Paide struck the woodwork twice—first through Ojamaa and then Cham—while Saarma continued to deliver corners into the Magpies’ box.

The match saw several disciplinary actions. Klaudio Krasniqi (Magpies) received a yellow card in the 90+1 minute for a foul on Gilmore. Earlier, Campana Navarro had committed three fouls between the 61st and 88th minutes.

Paide were consistently on the offensive, recording shots from Corr, Miller, Saarma, Luts, and Gilmore throughout the match. Funez made notable saves to keep the scoreline from widening, but Paide’s pressure proved too much over the 90 minutes.

The referee blew the final whistle with Paide securing a 4-1 win on the night and a comprehensive 7-3 aggregate triumph, advancing to the next stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Former Principal Auditor ‘factually and legally wrong’ on Savings Bank compliance audit, Govt says 

Thu 17th Jul, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘explicitly’ not about sovereignty, Commons told

Wed 16th Jul, 2025

Local News

Audit report puts Savings Bank investment strategy under spotlight 

Thu 17th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph’s Edge Cliftonville After Extra-Time Battle in Belfast

18th July 2025

Sports
Personal bests highlight strong promise for Gibraltar track athletes

17th July 2025

Sports
Strong individual efforts from Team Gib badminton players

17th July 2025

Sports
Asia Kent in swimming heat finals

17th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025