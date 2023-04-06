Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Apr, 2023

Palm Sunday Procession marks start of Easter

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th April 2023

The Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit led the congregation at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned for the traditional Palm Sunday Procession.

Palm Sunday marks the final Sunday of Lent and commemorates the start of Easter week when Christ arrived in Jerusalem days before he was crucified by the Romans.

The palm crosses were blessed by the Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit in the church prior to the procession.

As part of the event people wrap palm leaves to create the sign of the cross and the congregation took to Main Street with palm leaves in procession.

