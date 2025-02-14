Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar sponsors further palliative care training for GHA nurses

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar has sponsored further palliative care training for GHA nurses, enabling continued professional development with St Christopher’s Hospice in London to enhance patient care in Gibraltar.

St Christopher’s Hospice is a specialised end of life care institution in London.

Palliative Nurse Practitioners Nicole Pizarro and Jamesina Trevelyan have benefited from monthly online-support clinical supervision sessions imparted by experienced professionals.

Ms Pizarro and Ms Trevelyan expressed their thanks and gratitude to Pancreatic Cancer Gibraltar founder and Chairman Louis Baldachino for the support and funding received to support this.

In a joint statement they said that they were very grateful to Pancreatic Cancer Gibraltar for facilitating this opportunity.

“The introduction of nurse prescribing to our role has had a positive impact on the care that our patients are receiving, and on the provision of palliative care services to patients and families in Gibraltar,” the statement said.

“We are delighted to receive this generous funding for continuing professional development that will enhance our clinical practice and maintain a high person-centred quality care.”

For his part Mr Baldachino said that the GHA’s Palliative team provides an excellent and invaluable service to the community, and that the charity is proud to be able to sponsor the Palliative Nurse Practitioners access in continuing their professional development with a team in St Christopher’s Hospice, London.

“Our charity funded last year’s courses and we are absolutely delighted to again do so this year,” he said.

“The specialised care provided by the Palliative Nurses is of such immense importance and we believe that they much deserve all our support in their professional development.”

“We look forward in having the opportunity to sponsor other upcoming projects and continue our support to the team.”

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, added that he would like to thank Mr Baldachino and his Pancreatic Cancer charity for their continued support for the GHA.

“Strengthening the palliative resources that a hospital can deploy is of vital importance and being able to further develop the skills of two of our brilliant nurse practitioners in this area is excellent news as we constantly endeavour to improve the quality and efficiency of our medical care,” he said.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, also commented and said the work carried out by Gibraltar’s Palliative Nurse Practitioners ensures that patients receive the highest standard of compassionate care during their most challenging times.

“Continued professional development is crucial in delivering best practice, and I am grateful to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar for their continued generosity in supporting this essential training for the benefit of everyone in Gibraltar,” she said.