Parking enforcement edges back to normal as from today

Normal day-to-day enforcement of parking areas will start to be phased back “slowly and gradually” as from today.

The Ministry of Transport and Gibraltar Parking Management Services [GPSML] said Parking Management Officers will now be monitoring different areas including zone districts and ‘Pay & Display’ sites.

“It is now time to start getting back to some sort of normality as some people have parked without necessary permits,” said the Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani.

“We need to bring back Gibraltar to how it was before the 17th March and this includes all the transport services including parkings and zones.”

The move ties in with phase three of the government’s ‘Unlock the Rock’ strategy.

During the lockdown, routine enforcement was relaxed so as to ensure that parking was available for essential workers and people who were unable to move their vehicles.

“Now that we are moving into the unlocking phase, the PMOs have been instructed to commence the monitoring and enforcing once again,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

As from today, the only ‘Pay & Display' area that will not be working as normal and which will continue to be reserved for GHA staff until August 1 will be the parkings at Harbour Views Road in front of St. Bernard’s Hospital.

All other ‘Pay & Display’ areas will be enforced accordingly, the ministry said.

“These areas have continuously been monitored and an increase in contravening vehicles have been recorded,” the statement added.

“This is no longer acceptable and considered extremely unfair to those law abiding citizens who have continued to pay for their parking during these difficult times.”