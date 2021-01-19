Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Parody to miss Q-school

By Stephen Ignacio
19th January 2021

Gibraltar’s darts household name Dyson Parody has indicated that he will not be able to attend Q-School this year following the UK’s travel corridor restrictions. In comments published on social media Mr Parody commented, “The UK has this evening announced that it will close all travel corridors as from Monday. I won't be able to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK mulls fast-tracking Gib food shipments during Kent disruption

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Pause for thought

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Shaken to the core’, CM mourns ‘worst loss of life in a century’ and warns death toll will rise

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Basketball hopes player dedication will mean a quick return

19th January 2021

Sports
Greg Rutherford shares his top tips for keeping kids exercising during lockdown

19th January 2021

Sports
Football rolls out in support of frontlines

18th January 2021

Sports
One thousand children to receive free stationary

18th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021