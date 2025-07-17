Personal bests highlight strong promise for Gibraltar track athletes

Thursday evening saw five members of the athletics team take on the 4x400m men’s relay and the 5000m event.

First up was the 4x400m relay with Pau Funes Fa, Luka Desoiza, Jerai Torres and Finlay Cant. The team finished 6th in a time of 3:41.47.

Next race was Benjamin Reeves in the 5000m, where he finished 13th in a time of 16:47.44

Team manager Avelino Baldacchino said on Thursday afternoon that the team had done quite well, in the sense that a few achieved personal bests, which was their main aim considering the youth they brought.

Ahead of the half marathon event on Friday he noted that Kim Baglietto, a former Island Games medallist, was the main contender for a medal for the team.

“But we have done the two PBs in the 200m from Luka and Pau,” he said.

“Finley Cant did a massive PB in the 800 which was really good to hear, especially in that distance.”

“It’s really rewarding to see a young athlete doing well in middle distance. We haven't had that for a while, and we've been missing that.”

“And to take five seconds off his personal best in a hard race, which is 800m, it's very rewarding. And as I say, and hopefully he will move up from there.”

He also noted that while Luka did not get a PB in the 400m event he has still been doing some very good times and is becoming very strong in that distance, so he is looking forward to what the future holds for the young athlete.

This year the athletics team also took on some field events, the shotput with Julian Turnock and the long jump with Rhys Byrne. Rhys was also due to take on the triple jump but suffering an injury in the long jump removed him from the event.

With Julian coming in 4th in the shotput Mr Baldacchino said that it was his first time, he performed very well.

“Even did his best shot in the sixth. So that showed he was still focused all the way through and under pressure,” he said.

“So we're very happy to have a shot put at last, especially at that age. As I say with field really we are starting from rock bottom to build it up in Gibraltar.”

“That's very encouraging.”

“And the other one is from the field is Rhys Byrne, which unfortunately was injured in his last jump. Very unfortunate. But he was doing very well.”

“He was competing for maybe third place there or thereabouts, which was good enough in his first time in the Island Games doing long jump, and he has been doing it for so long, which he was fantastic to see.”

“And he was looking forward for triple jump, which is just started as well this year, to do. And he was performing very well in university. But he's just doing it because he is not doing it as he hurt himself.”

He said that overall the GAAA are bridging the gap of having seniors who, for one reason or another, have left the competitive scene..

“I'm very glad they show the commitment, and they are showing the way ahead of how youngsters should have the attitude towards the sport,” he said.

“So hopefully we can move that and take it on board to the even the younger athletes, make sure they become role models soon.”