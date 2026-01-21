Piano and cello meditation concert to be held at Holy Trinity Cathedral

A piano and cello meditation concert performed by Michael Kevin Jones and John Bryden will take place at Holy Trinity Cathedral on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 7.30pm.

Mr Jones, a cellist born in Watford, studied music performance in piano and cello at the Royal College of Music in London. During his studies he was selected to perform for the Royal Family and was awarded a German government scholarship for further study in Köln. He later continued his studies at the Robert Schumann Hochschule Düsseldorf with Johannes Goritzki.

His teachers included Pauline Ballard, Dulce Haigh Marshall, Michael Evans and Joan Dickson. Following his studies, he became a solo cellist and toured internationally with leading musical groups. He has also pursued a teaching and coaching career alongside his performance work.

As a member of the Jones Maruri cello guitar duo, Mr Jones achieved a top ten selling CD in Hong Kong and China with Original Music for Cello and Guitar. As a soloist, his recording of the complete J.S. Bach Cello Suites (BWV 1007), performed on a 1667 Stradivarius cello for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, has received international critical acclaim and multiple audio awards.

Mr Jones has recently begun performing with pianist John Bryden, with whom he studied piano at Dartington College of Arts. The pair have released their first album together, titled Cello Meditation. Their 2025 concert tours included performances in Canada, the United States, England, Scotland, Spain and South Africa.

Mr Bryden, a Scottish pianist and organist, was born in Edinburgh and studied at Emmanuel College, Cambridge. He later studied in London with Peter Katin and attended masterclasses in Siena and Bonn with Guido Agosti and Claudio Arrau. He also received guidance from Clifford Curzon and Hans Keller.

His concert career has taken him to venues ranging from California to Kathmandu, including performances at Wigmore Hall and aboard the M.S. Saga Rose and the M.S. Saga Pearl. For ACE Cultural Tours, he has led more than 150 tours across Europe, performing in locations associated with composers including Handel, Haydn, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Smetana, Chopin, Liszt, Schumann, Dvorak, Grieg and Elgar.

Mr Bryden previously performed as a double bass player with the National Youth Orchestra and as pianist of the Dartington Trio. At the Dartington International Summer School, he played for masterclasses given by Jacqueline du Pre and later taught piano to Mr Jones, with whom he now performs in concert.

Tickets are priced at £20 and are available from www.buytickets.gi or by emailing gibcms@gmail.com.