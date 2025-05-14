Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Sports

Piers takes victory in Valencia

By Stephen Ignacio
14th May 2025

Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in a round of the “Campeonato RACE de Velocidad” which took place in the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia on April 26.
Piers, who normally competes in the Andalucian Championship, this year decided to join this Madrid based Championship for the one-race weekend.
Driving his Bassadone Motors sponsored Honda Civic Type-R, there were over 20 cars competing in Valencia with Piers managing to convert his pole position to a win.
Victory did not come with ease with Piers spending most of the 15-Lap race battling with three-time champion and local hero in front of the latter’s home-crowd.
Streamed live online and with a large crowd in attendance Piers was to come out victor. Piers’s was due to race once again this past weekend in the Andalucian Championship in Guadix (Granada).

