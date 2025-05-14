Plans filed for Gibraltar sign in Campion Park

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has filed an application with the Town Planner for a large ‘Gibraltar’ sign to be placed in Campion Park, Midtown.

The design statement filed with the application, and prepared by Arc Design, described how the site is located next to the centre of town on a main thoroughfare for tourists that visit the city centre when they disembark in the coach park on Reclamation Road.

“It is intended that this is viewed by them as one of the first images of Gib,” the statement said.

The sign will be placed next to the steps leading up to the town centre, below the British War Memorial.

It will be an illuminated sign so it is visible at night but this will be done subtly, the design statement said.

The application has yet to be debated by the Development and Planning Commission.