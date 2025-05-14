Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Plans filed for halfway house at 1 Johnstone’s Passage

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
14th May 2025

A full planning application for the creation of a 23-unit halfway house for men at 1 Johnstone’s Passage has been filed with the Town Planner. The developer, Bridge House Charitable Trust, is seeking permission to convert the existing three-storey building, which is currently vacant, into a halfway house, offering temporary accommodation for men facing challenging...

