Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Plater Youth Club take part in team building coasteering

By Chronicle Staff
7th December 2020

A group of 10 young people from Plater Youth Club took part in a fun-packed local adventure by embarking on a new coasteering activity at Sandy Bay.

The young people took on a number of challenging activities provided by In2 Adventures throughout the coasteering course.

A variety of techniques were used, including zip lining, scrambling, climbing, jumping, abseiling and swimming.

The session formed part of the Youth Service’s aims to promote the importance of a healthy lifestyle through fun-based and environmentally-friendly activities.

The group found some of the activities were challenging, but the group of young people overcame their fears and supported each other and bonded throughout in the team building experience.

The Youth Service would like to remind the public that they continue to operate with a maximum of 16 people per club session (including staff) and by appointment only as per Covid regulations.

For further information about Plater Youth Club, please contact Jamie Napoli on: Jamie.napoli@gibratlar.gov.gi or on 54062030.

