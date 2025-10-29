Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Poetry and song at Castle Ramp

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2025

The annual October visit by Gabriel Moreno and the Quivering Poets saw two sold out concerts take place last weekend.

The venue, El Kasbah, is considered his spiritual home whenever he performs on the Rock, as the taverna styled folk music that he plays is a marriage made in heaven when performed in the intimate setting under the vaulted ceilings in the heart of Castle Ramp (la Calle Comedia).

The gigs saw Gabriel and London based Violinist Richard Moore, play with Daryl Pallas on percussion.

On Saturday evening Patrick Murphy and Daryl, both members of ‘Cedar’, recently back from their second UK tour, opened the evening with acoustic versions from their indie catalogue.

Joe Adambery read poems from his book ‘Harmony Within’ and Gabriel followed on with the Quivering Poets and played a spirited twelve song set from his expanding catalogue and latest album ‘In the Belly of Bohemia’.

Gabriel Moreno has recently been touring extensively and is celebrating 10 years in London and six albums, as he continues to take his poetry and songs across the UK and Europe with steadily increasing success and critical acclaim.

