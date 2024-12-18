Poetry Competition 2024 School Years 4-5 Runner-Up The Amount your Sister can Teach You

by Cora Ann Lopez

When I was born my sister was three

She taught me how to speak

She also taught me to climb a tree

Such a memorable thing for me

Lots of shows in the living room

Cookies baked in the kitchen

Always arguing to our doom

Punching, slapping, kicking – BOOM

My sister is someone I really like

Our family adventures are phenomenal

She taught me how to ride a bike

And how to love going on a hike

Of all the things I’ve learnt from her

The most special thing of all

Is that she is the best sister

(But I’ll only admit that in a whisper)

SHHH!!! Don’t tell her.

Judge’s Comment: Years 4-5 Runner-up

The Amount Your Sister Can Teach You

This poem will resonate with many of us as it conveys the bittersweet relationship shared by siblings. Interestingly, after the climactic ‘BOOM!’ of the fight between sisters, the speaker returns to the present tense to reiterate the close bond between the two warring siblings. I particularly liked the direct address to the reader in the final lines, and the shared secret- a heartwarming note to end on.