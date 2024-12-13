Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Poetry Competition 2024 School Years 6-7 Runner-Up “My Pencil”

By Guest Contributor
13th December 2024

by Nikita Jones

When I go to art,
My pencil follows me there,
It helps me draw and dances across the paper.
My pencil has created marvellous creations,
And it’s certainly working on something special.
Something I’ll never know.
When it’s done it needs some rest,
Because all the dancing has paid off.

Soon my pencil will be gone,
Because it’s getting old.
Let’s hope it last a little longer,
Before there’s no magic left.

Years 6-7- Runner up
My Pencil
The personification of the pencil is delightful- helping, drawing, dancing, creating as if with a mind of its own. The second and final stanza is full of pathos and we join the speaker in their hope for a little bit more time to enjoy the pencil’s “magic”.

