Poetry Competition 2024 School Years 8-10 Runner-Up An Autumn Poem
by Jake Stevens
Crisp Autumn Morning
Leaves crunching as they fall
I see Summer creeping away
As people start wearing jackets
I get startled
As children jump in leaves
I Hold on to my hat tight
As a gust of wind tries to blow it away
Now that it is autumn
I don't think that it is awesome
I miss summer so much
Everyone is preparing for Autumn
Dogs in onesies
Kittens in mittens
Rabbits in jumpers
My mother Halloween shopping
and babies in pumpkins
all the leaves in different colours
red ones are my favourite
I no longer smell the salty sea air
Now I smell pumpkin everywhere
The swallows are now migrating to Africa
but the Blackbirds and robins stay.
I realise Autumns not so bad,
its just, a little cold
Judge’s comments: Years 8-10- Winner
An Autumn Poem
There is beautiful imagery throughout this autumnal poem, with its confident and straightforward use of language. You can almost hear the leaves crunching and feel the wind on the back of your neck as you read it. There are also some instances of humour through rhyme, with kittens in mittens. The poem ends so wonderfully, with an expert local eye at the passing of the season, including the observation of a change in the smell of the air, and bird migratory patterns.