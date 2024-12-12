Poetry Competition 2024 School Years 8-10 Runner-Up An Autumn Poem

by Jake Stevens

Crisp Autumn Morning

Leaves crunching as they fall

I see Summer creeping away

As people start wearing jackets

I get startled

As children jump in leaves

I Hold on to my hat tight

As a gust of wind tries to blow it away

Now that it is autumn

I don't think that it is awesome

I miss summer so much

Everyone is preparing for Autumn

Dogs in onesies

Kittens in mittens

Rabbits in jumpers

My mother Halloween shopping

and babies in pumpkins

all the leaves in different colours

red ones are my favourite

I no longer smell the salty sea air

Now I smell pumpkin everywhere

The swallows are now migrating to Africa

but the Blackbirds and robins stay.

I realise Autumns not so bad,

its just, a little cold

Judge’s comments: Years 8-10- Winner

An Autumn Poem

There is beautiful imagery throughout this autumnal poem, with its confident and straightforward use of language. You can almost hear the leaves crunching and feel the wind on the back of your neck as you read it. There are also some instances of humour through rhyme, with kittens in mittens. The poem ends so wonderfully, with an expert local eye at the passing of the season, including the observation of a change in the smell of the air, and bird migratory patterns.