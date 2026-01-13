Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Poetry Competition 2025

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
13th January 2026

School Years 11-13 Category Winner
“Behind the Scenes”
By Jude James Everard

The rain pours,
Filling the craters.
The shrapnel sinks,
Whilst the bodies buoy.

And the poor fellow,
With a hole where his eye was,
With his blood stained skin,
With his guts exposed,
Floats there supposedly dead.
No one checks,
No one bats an eye.
You knew the risks,
That’s what you agreed to,
When you signed a deal with the Devil.

School Years 11-13 – Winner – Judges Comment
“Behind the Scenes”

A punchy poem with a short first verse that makes good use of alliteration to convey the horrific, unadulterated horror of war. The structure of this poem is sharp; short lines delivering clear images that are hard to ‘unsee’ for the reader. The repetition of ‘No one’ emphasizes the ease with which we can collectively turn a blind eye top the reality of war; whilst the shift to the pronoun ‘you’ feels effectively uncomfortable. A great poem made all the more intriguing by its title, with the implication of the ‘show’ that might be put on to make war palatable for the public.


School Years 11-13 Category Runner Up
“Fields”
By Daisy Moir

I wandered over the scarlet fields,
A shield of smoke over my view,
It filled my nose, my throat and thoughts,
The taste of victory, the taste of loss,

Pockets of flame then lit my path,
Steering me forward, steering me on,
It lead me then, to what I feared most;
Their wide, blank eyes, tired and cold,
In the smoke, alone and lost.

Now haunted by their empty stares,
Tumbling through the green filled fields,
Blankets of flowers gracing the soil,
Fields of fury, fields of friends,
All that is true is lonely, dead ends.


School Years 11-13 – Runner Up – Judges Comment
“Fields”
The first person perspective of this poem allows the reader to feel the immediacy of the surroundings and the narrator’s journey. The metaphorical use of language is impactful and the reader is immersed throughout the three verses, especially once the wandering of stanza one turns to panic in stanza two, and ultimately the ‘tumbling’ in the last verse. The negative end to each of the verses emphasizes the loss that runs throughout the whole poem.

School Years 11-13 Category Highly Commended
“The Orchard Where Clocks Forgot to Tick”
By Lyra Cant

I’ve found a special place,
Where time could almost freeze.
I stumbled upon it one spring day,
When my life failed to please.

Through the dark, damp forest,
Past the old abandoned house of brick,
Lays an orchard where clocks forgot to tick.

Running through the mazes of rose bushes,
Smelling the sweet, succulent flowers that have freshly bloomed,
I forget about my world as I’m guided somewhere new.

I follow the stone path,
Carefully hopping from one stone to another.
My feet feel so light,
And my heart begins to flutter.

“Why have you hidden for so long?”
I ask this secret sanctuary,
As I pick the most succulent fruit
From its bountiful yielding trees.

I get no reply,
Yet I don’t wonder why.
Instead, I appreciate where I am,
Rather than wondering if it’s a sham.

I trace the lines of the bark of the apple tree,
And follow them with my feet.
Imagining it’s a map,
Guiding me to somewhere sweet.

The sun stays up,
The breeze stays calm,
Yet it gives a slight push,
Telling me to carry on.

The path winds on,
Surrounded by the most marvelous trees one has ever seen.
I keep carrying on as I wonder,
Is this all just a dream?

I walk for so long,
Yet my feet don’t tire.
That enticing smell still fills the air,
Yet I’d never smelt it prior.

It smells of lavender, vanilla, and fresh cut strawberries,
With hints of sugary plums -
It feels like a childhood memory.

I reach the end of the path and I’m greeted by a fountain,
Made of the finest stone.
It has a cherub flying on top,
He makes me feel less alone.

I was taken aback as he broke from his rigid state,
And softly flew down.
Like a breeze he whispered,
‘You are safe now.’

‘The clocks don’t tick here -
But take that as you will,
As once you stop hearing them,
You can never regain the skill.’

I carefully traced each word in my mind,
Replaying the sentence like a broken record.
“Should I stay in the orchard,
Or should I go home for good?”

I thought about home,
The ups and the downs.
I couldn’t just leave,
I could imagine their frowns.

My thoughts were interrupted,
As the heavenly smell surrounded me,
Bringing me back to the beautiful orchard,
The place that understood me.

It now was all clear,
I was to stay here,
Past the old abandoned house of brick,
In the orchard where clocks forgot to tick.

School Years 11-13 – Highly Commended – Judges Comment
“The Orchard Where Clocks Forgot to Tick”

This narrative poem with its regular rhyme scheme conveys the timeless, still scene that the narrator is travelling through. This ‘orchard’ is reminiscent of a Garden of Eden or some other otherworldly, heavenly place. The reader travels with the narrator as they ‘stumble’ upon this place, and then ultimately choose to stay.

Most Read

Local News

Genelec employees protest after going unpaid for three months

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

UK/Spain News

Costa motorway tolls rise in 2026

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Northern Defences project looks ahead to 2026

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Feetham and industry representatives to attend ICE 2026

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
TNP launches international environmental podcast series

13th January 2026

Features
Poetry Competition 2025

12th January 2026

Features
UK premiere for Gibraltarian filmmaker Ian Sciacaluga

9th January 2026

Features
Certificates presented to Cavalcade participants

9th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026