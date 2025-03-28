Police investigate Moorish Castle goods lift

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating a report of damage to a protected monument following allegations that a goods lift was installed against the outer wall of the Moorish Castle by a construction company without the required permissions.

The structure is protected under the Heritage and Antiquities Act.

The RGP said enquiries are ongoing.

The lift was the subject of political exchanges between the Gibraltar Government and the Opposition after it was brought to light in Parliament by the GSD.

It has since been removed.

Asked whether the Government had reported the matter to the police, a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said: “We will not comment on a matter under police investigation.”