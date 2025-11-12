Poppy display unites Gibraltar’s Armed Forces community

A display of handmade poppies has been installed at the HM Naval Base Tower and HELM Point in Gibraltar, bringing together members of the local Armed Forces community.

The initiative was led by SSAFA Community Connections Champion Mel Godfrey, with support from local volunteers, Sunflowers Nursery and pupils from St Christopher’s School.

The poppies serve as a tribute to those who have served and sacrificed, while also promoting community connection. The project forms part of SSAFA’s Community Connections initiative, which aims to reduce isolation and strengthen relationships across Gibraltar’s Armed Forces community.

Ms Godfrey said: “This project has been a joy to be part of. The poppies symbolise remembrance, but they’ve also helped us connect people of all ages, from our regular group members to the children at St Christopher’s. It’s been a real community effort, full of laughter, teamwork, and meaning.”

Chair of SSAFA Gibraltar, Alan Jones, added: “Mel and the group have created something truly beautiful. These poppies remind us not just to remember the past, but to support one another in the present. It shows the difference our Community Connections Champions make, bringing people together with purpose and compassion.”

SSAFA’s Community Connections Champions support the Armed Forces community in Gibraltar by creating activities and projects that encourage friendship, wellbeing and a sense of belonging.

To find out more about volunteering or joining a local group, visit www.ssafa.org.uk/volunteer-for-ssafa/volunteering-overseas/gibraltar-serving-community-team/ and keep up to date via Facebook page @SSAFAGibraltar