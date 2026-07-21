Portacabin classrooms planned for St Joseph’s Schools parking area

The Department for Education has filed a full planning application with the Town Planner seeking permission for temporary portacabin classrooms in the parking area in front of St Joseph’s School at South Barrack Parade.

The temporary facilities would remain in place until work on the school’s new extension is completed in September 2027.

The proposed structure would provide a music classroom, science classroom and dining hall for St Joseph’s Upper Primary School.

“Installation of temporary porta cabin structure, to serve as Music classroom, Science classroom and Dining Hall for St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School, located in the parking area in front of the school, with close proximity to the existing main entrance of St. Joseph’s school,” said the planning statement, filed by GC Architects with the application on behalf of their clients.

The entrances to the structure would face the school’s existing main entrance.

The plans also include new electrical installations, connections to the existing drainage infrastructure where required and the fitting of air-conditioning units.